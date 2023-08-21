News you can trust since 1861
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Next Generation Youth Theatre hosts events that could help you launch a career on stage

The events are free and start tonight
By Lynn Hughes
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 11:47 BST
Take a next step onto the stageTake a next step onto the stage
Take a next step onto the stage

If you have ever thought about working in theatre then a series of special events in Leighton Buzzard could be the first stage of your career.

From today (Monday) there is an introduction to drama school for those aged 16 to 25, followed by an actor’s workshop on Tuesday, August 22, and an introduction to technical theatre on August 31, all being held at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

The events are free and have been organised by Next Generation Youth Theatre. The events are free and start from 7.30pm.

Related topics:Leighton Buzzard