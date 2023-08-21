Next Generation Youth Theatre hosts events that could help you launch a career on stage
By Lynn Hughes
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 11:47 BST
If you have ever thought about working in theatre then a series of special events in Leighton Buzzard could be the first stage of your career.
From today (Monday) there is an introduction to drama school for those aged 16 to 25, followed by an actor’s workshop on Tuesday, August 22, and an introduction to technical theatre on August 31, all being held at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.
The events are free and have been organised by Next Generation Youth Theatre. The events are free and start from 7.30pm.