Take a next step onto the stage

If you have ever thought about working in theatre then a series of special events in Leighton Buzzard could be the first stage of your career.

From today (Monday) there is an introduction to drama school for those aged 16 to 25, followed by an actor’s workshop on Tuesday, August 22, and an introduction to technical theatre on August 31, all being held at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.