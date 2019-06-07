'No airport here': Remembering when Aylesbury Vale fought and won airport battle 50 years on

Fifty years ago the people of Aylesbury Vale protested and won their fight to stop the siting of a third London Airport in the village of Wing near Aylesbury.

The airport would have meant the complete destruction of the villages of Stewkley and Cublington and would have changed the lives of hundreds of local people forever - these pictures from our archives chart the fight and the scale of the protests, which were covered extensively by national TV and newspapers at the time.

One of the many protest meetings organised by WARA - the Wing Airport Resistance Association - these always attracted big crowds

Poet Laureate Sir John Betjeman in Market Square, Aylesbury, ahead of delivering his views on the airport plans to a public inquiry

The burning of an effigy of the Roskill Commission report is one of the iconic images from the campaign

Another photo from the many protest marches against the siting of the third London Airport in Wing

