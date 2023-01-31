A vote of no confidence in Bedfordshire Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) has been passed by the town council - whilst the fury of residents is "palpable".

Last night (January 30), Leighton-Linslade Town Council voted for a Motion of No Confidence following BLMK ICB’s recent announcement there was no cash to progress with the town's health hub or support a fourth surgery.

BLMK ICB has said that it is "continuing to work with health and care partners to develop proposals" – but the town council has listed several "failures" of the ICB, while a petition has been started to demand, among other things, a health hub and fourth surgery for Leighton Buzzard.

Town councillor Steve Owen (Lib Dems, Barnabas ward), who was behind the motion, said: "The BLMK ICB I think are determined to stick to their decision which involves no financial investment in the town's health facilities. I think they are determined to stick to that and I am determined to move them. They [the other councillors] were almost as furious as I was. 'Autocratic', 'unresponsive', and 'arrogant' were some of the words rolled out.

"Everyone stuck their hands up – Lib Dems, Labour, Independents, Conservatives, everyone. I was pleased of course because it's a huge issue for the town and one where the representation of the people needs to be united."

The town council’s reasons for the motion include "failures" to: undertake a public consultation over its plans; publish its project evaluation criteria to the public or consider the case for prioritisation for Leighton Buzzard health projects; and ensure fair access by different communities to financial investment.

It has also accused it of failing to plan "adequate frontline doctor and nurse staffing" in Leighton Buzzard surgeries, "creating a current crisis in patient appointment access".

Residents are being encouraged to sign a petition calling for a police hub, health hub, fourth GP surgery, and Neighbourhood Plan for Leighton Buzzard. The petition received over 100 signatures at the public meeting where it was launched on January 18, and a further 400 people have signed in just six days.

Cllr Owen added: "The fury of Leighton Buzzard residents is palpable. I have been posting on Facebook and Next Door saying to people that this is your health, your families, this is your elderly parents' health - don't leave others to sign the petition."

The petition will be taken to Leighton Buzzard Market (date to be confirmed) and more residents will be encouraged to sign it.

The BLMK ICB has previously stated: "We are continuing to work with health and care partners to develop proposals for Integrated Health and Care Hubs. We are also working with three GP practices in Leighton Buzzard and other health and care partners to develop a plan to outline how care is delivered for residents in Leighton Buzzard. However, both of these programmes of work fall outside the scope of the committee meeting taking place this week.”