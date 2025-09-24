No reopening date for Leighton Buzzard Library as council says safety must come first

By Neil Shefferd
Published 24th Sep 2025, 14:45 BST
No date has been announced for the reopening of Leighton Buzzard Library following flooding at the weekend
No reopening date has been announced for Leighton Buzzard Library following flooding at the weekend, with Central Bedfordshire Council saying safety must come first.

A leak in the first floor toilets caused some flooding at the library in Lake Street, which is currently closed while Central Bedfordshire Council works with contractors to open the library.

In a statement to the LBO, councillor Tracey Wye, executive member for libraries at Central Bedfordshire Council said: “A leak in the first-floor toilets caused some flooding in the library, which affected the enquiry desk area and ground floor lighting.

“We know this will be disappointing for people who use the library, and we really appreciate your patience while we sort it out. "We are drying out the affected areas and carrying out checks to make sure everything is safe to use. We will reopen as soon as possible, but safety must come first.”

Among the activities that have been unable to go ahead at the library today (September 23) are free computer sessions and a children’s fun with phonics session.

No fines or charges for books will be incurred while the library is shut.

A virtual library is still open for customers, while the nearest available alternative physical libraries are at Dunstable and Toddington.

