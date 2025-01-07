Nominate 'Young Star' for special award in Leighton-Linslade
The town council is looking for youngsters who have been "breaking boundaries and making a difference".
It is running the 'Young Star Awards' for people aged 12 to 19 years old – and you have until February 14 to submit your nomination.
A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman, said: "Whether it's academic or personal barriers, we are looking for individuals who have risen in the face of adversity
"We want to celebrate those who push the limits and make a significant impact."
There are five nomination categories:
>Artistic Achiever
>Sporting Sensation
>Beyond Boundaries
>Valuable Volunteer
>Compassionate Carer
To nominate a young star, fill in the form here, answer all the questions and tell the council why the young person deserves recognition.
Applications will be considered, winners selected, and awards will be presented at a full council meeting in April.
