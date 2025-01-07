Nominate 'Young Star' for special award in Leighton-Linslade

By Jo Robinson
Published 7th Jan 2025, 12:02 GMT
Young Star Awards. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.Young Star Awards. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.
Young Star Awards. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.
Don't miss your chance to nominate a young person in Leighton-Linslade for a special award.

The town council is looking for youngsters who have been "breaking boundaries and making a difference".

It is running the 'Young Star Awards' for people aged 12 to 19 years old – and you have until February 14 to submit your nomination.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman, said: "Whether it's academic or personal barriers, we are looking for individuals who have risen in the face of adversity

"We want to celebrate those who push the limits and make a significant impact."

There are five nomination categories:

>Artistic Achiever

>Sporting Sensation

>Beyond Boundaries

>Valuable Volunteer

>Compassionate Carer

To nominate a young star, fill in the form here, answer all the questions and tell the council why the young person deserves recognition.

Applications will be considered, winners selected, and awards will be presented at a full council meeting in April.

Related topics:Leighton-Linslade

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice