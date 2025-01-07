Nominate 'Young Star' for special award in Leighton-Linslade

Young Star Awards. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

Don't miss your chance to nominate a young person in Leighton-Linslade for a special award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town council is looking for youngsters who have been "breaking boundaries and making a difference".

It is running the 'Young Star Awards' for people aged 12 to 19 years old – and you have until February 14 to submit your nomination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman, said: "Whether it's academic or personal barriers, we are looking for individuals who have risen in the face of adversity

"We want to celebrate those who push the limits and make a significant impact."

There are five nomination categories:

>Artistic Achiever

>Sporting Sensation

>Beyond Boundaries

>Valuable Volunteer

>Compassionate Carer

To nominate a young star, fill in the form here, answer all the questions and tell the council why the young person deserves recognition.

Applications will be considered, winners selected, and awards will be presented at a full council meeting in April.