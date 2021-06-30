Nominate your unsung Leighton-Linslade hero for a Community Volunteer Award

Nominations are now invited for Leighton-Linslade Town Council 's Community Volunteer Awards scheme.

Up to three local volunteers will be recognised each year for their huge contribution to the community. The first awards took place this year (see here) and saw Katrina Boyce, Rosemarie (Rose) Gunter and Stuart Clarke pick up accolades. The council would now like residents to submit nominations for the 2022 awards.

The closing date for nominations is October 31, 2021. If you know someone who has volunteered in the parish for 5+ years, why not nominate them now? This could be someone who helps at a school, charity or community group, for example.

Rose Gunter receives a 2021 award from the Mayor

Has this person had an impact on you personally or on the local community? The council would love to recognise and celebrate those who give their time to help others.