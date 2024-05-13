In Heath and Reach. Picture: Alexander BeilbyIn Heath and Reach. Picture: Alexander Beilby
Northern Lights captured on camera above Leighton Buzzard and Linslade

By Lynn Hughes
Published 13th May 2024, 14:52 BST
Friday night turned into a special event in the skies above Leighton Buzzard and Linslade.

The Northern Lights dazzled across the skies as a solar event produced some spectacular colours.

The lights were visible to the naked eye across the country where the skies were clear of cloud.

The geometric storm from the sun brought the brilliance of the aurora borealis across the country on Friday and Saturday. The last time such an event happened was in 2003.

Scroll through our gallery to see just a few of the incredible pictures captured by our readers. You can visit our Facebook page to see even more.

Alison Coomber took this picture over Horton, just outside Leighton Buzzard

Alison Coomber took this picture over Horton, just outside Leighton Buzzard Photo: Alison Coomber

Carmelina Silvestri took this shot from Clarence Road

Carmelina Silvestri took this shot from Clarence Road Photo: Carmelina Silvestri

The lights above Mary Bassett school.

The lights above Mary Bassett school. Photo: Andrea Hadden

Cathy Ballard took this shot above Meadow Way

Cathy Ballard took this shot above Meadow Way Photo: Cathy Ballard

