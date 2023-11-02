Previous fairs have been a great success

Leighton Buzzard Record Fair returns to the Leighton Town football club on Lake Street on Sunday, November 5 from 11am to 4pm.

There will be a selection of top quality record dealers from around the local area selling a great range of vinyl LPs and singles, so there is sure to be something for everyone.

The fair, organised by Peppermintstore Records in Leighton Buzzard, has become one of the best in Bedfordshire attracting buyers from the three counties!