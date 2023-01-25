Children at Footsteps Nursery in Leighton Buzzard have been doing their bit to help people in need.

The nursery is on a mission to lend a helping hand, and took a trip into town to deliver donations of food, drinks, toys, nappies and more to the community fridge.

The nursery said: “It was an eye opening experience to see our Pre-schoolers discover how good it feels to make a difference, we are super proud of them today and always

Thank you to Leighton-Linslade Helpers for having us. The children were very excited with the sweet treat you kindly gave each of them, it made their visit even more exciting!

“It’s been wonderful to teach the children the importance of giving, helping them understand where food comes from, hearing them ask questions to the public/staff whilst discovering how good it feels to help others.

“We’ve been told our donations are very much appreciated! A big thank you to those apart of our Footsteps family who were able to donate, you made our trip today extra special.”

