Obituary: Brian's Leighton Buzzard transport business was a family affair

Brian Avery died in early February just days after celebrating his 89th birthday in hospital, leaving Sylvia, his wife of 60 years, their three children - Richard, Caroline and Amanda - and five grandchildren.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday next week (March 6) with a service at 11am at St Barnabas Church, Linslade, and a private burial followed with a celebration of Brian’s life at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club of which he had been a member since 1982, club captain in 1990 and president in 2000-01.

The youngest of five children – two brothers and two sisters - Brian was a pupil at Beaudesert school, and was Head Boy before leaving at the age of 15. A short time later, he was “called up” and completed his National Service in Egypt.

Last of the Summer Wine: Brian Avery.

When his father Jack suffered a major eye injury whilst working as a ganger on the local railways, he invested his £250 compensation payment buying a plot of land opposite the family home in Plantation Road, and with teenager Brian in tow - despite being too young for a driving licence - progressively developed a transport, distribution and fuel business.

At its peak, Avery’s Garage operated taxis, coaches and up to 17 lorries as well as providing the last hand fuel pump service in the town.

When the garage plot was sold more than a decade ago and the land developed into what is now the Badgers’ Brook housing site, Brian had a new garage built off Grovebury Road – with son Richard re-establishing a successful commercial vehicle accident repair centre in a purpose-built workshop… now with fourth generation Averys, grandsons Jack and Tom, also in the business.

Sylvia was twice been crowned “Wings Queen” at a Ball of Britain dance in Leighton where she met Brian, the couple marrying in 1962.

An active member of Leighton Buzzard Golf Club, Brian was president when the new clubhouse was officially opened in 2000 and the last surviving member of the “Last of the Summer Wine” group who for many years were the heart and soul of golfing and social activities. He was also a long-time supporter of the Sandhouse Golf Society which continues to flourish.