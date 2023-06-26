Ofsted praise for Cedars Upper School in Leighton Buzzard

A Leighton Buzzard school is celebrating after being praised for its pupils’ achievements and an ‘excellent’ sixth form.

Ofsted inspectors said pupils at Cedars Upper School achieve well, benefit from leaders’ high expectations of their learning and students make exceptional progress in the sixth form.

Inspector Charlie Fordham said: “There is a wide range of opportunities for pupils’ personal development. All pupils are supported to access these, including the most disadvantaged. Pupils praise the range of exciting trips, and wider extra-curricular opportunities. A typical theme of pupils’ views was that if it were not for the school, they would never have these rich experiences.

Cedars Upper School

“Pupils are active in the community. Sixth-form students support pupils lower down the school, and in other local schools. Older students are exemplary role models.”

He also praised charity fundraising by pupils with one recent event raising thousands of pounds.

“Behaviour overall is positive,” he said. “Pupils are calm, respectful and orderly around the school. They focus on learning in lessons. There is no culture of bullying or harassment. Pupils have positive relationships with staff and trust them to resolve any issues or concerns. Pupils get effective help with their well-being. As a result, they feel safe and like being at school.”

Awarding the school a ‘good’ rating, Mr Fordham said leaders and the Chiltern Trust were ambitious for all the pupils to succeed

“They maximise links with local businesses, such as biotechnology for science and motorsports for engineering,” he said. “Subject leaders plan how pupils will build what they know incrementally over time, including important vocabulary. This means pupils develop a rich and detailed knowledge of concepts, for example about different genres in music. This includes for those pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“Where staff need support, leaders and the trust act quickly to provide this. Teachers use well-considered and creative activities to implement leaders’ curriculum intentions. Staff help pupils with SEND to learn effectively. These pupils access the curriculum and make strong progress.”

But he cautioned: “Occasionally, however, teachers do not check pupils’ understanding as closely as they should. Where this is the case, the learning is not adapted as precisely as it could be to support those who struggle. Consequently, some pupils lose confidence. They do not build up their knowledge and skills as securely as they could.”

Students in the sixth form learn an aspirational and demanding curriculum. Leaders plan meticulously how students extend what they know beyond their learning in lessons. If any students struggle, they receive immediate and successful support to catch up. The curriculum throughout the school builds up pupils’ independence well.

Consequently, students in the sixth form are highly motivated. They articulate their learning with considerable depth of understanding and achieve excellent outcomes.