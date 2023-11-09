Older people across Bedfordshire urged to get Covid and flu jabs as cases rise

Thousands of people have still not made appointments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The over-65s are being reminded to get their Covid and flu vaccinations, as the number of cases continues to rise.

Vaccinations are available for all eligible groups across Bedfordshire, but thousands of people have still not made appointments ahead of winter.

The flu vaccine is given free on the NHS to adults who:

Older people are being urged to get their Covid and flu jabs as cases rise

> are 65 and over

> have certain health conditions;

> are pregnant;

> are in long-stay residential care;

Advertisement

Advertisement

> receive a carer's allowance, or are the main carer for an older or disabled person who may be at risk if you get sick;

> live with someone who is more likely to get a severe infection due to a weakened immune system, such as someone living with HIV, who has had a transplant, or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis.

Most of those eligible will be offered a vaccination appointment by their GP, but you can also go to any pharmacy or other location which is offering jabs.

You don’t need to wait to be invited before coming forward.

The Covid vaccine is available to adults who:

> are aged 65 or over (including those who will turn 65 by 31 March 2024);

Advertisement

Advertisement

> have certain health conditions which put them at increased risk;

are pregnant;

> live in a care home for older adults;

> are a frontline health or social care worker;

> are a carer;

> live with someone with a weakened immune system.

Some children are also eligible because of a health condition, or because they live with someone who is at increased risk of serious illness.

Dr Sarah Whiteman, chief medical director at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “Again this year, we are seeing a double threat from flu and Covid, so it’s crucial that you take up your free vaccinations as soon as possible.

"There is a close relationship between getting older and increased risk from severe respiratory illnesses such as Covid and flu, so I cannot stress enough how important it is to take up your vaccination entitlement. They could well save your life.