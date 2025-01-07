One-eyed kitten rescued by RSPCA Bedfordshire officers finds fur-ever home

By Clare Turner
Published 7th Jan 2025, 13:19 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 14:33 GMT
This one is sure to tug on your heartstrings – a tiny rescue kitten and his brother have certainly landed on their paws with a new home thanks to RSPCA Bedfordshire.

Officers from the Bedfordshire South team were first contacted by a dog warden in September who needed an urgent space for a tiny kitten with just one eye and a cleft lip.

The poor little mite – named Benny – had been handed into the council along with his mum, dad and two sibling cats.

But a vet check soon revealed the ginger kitty – said to be just 12-weeks-old – was actually in good health and feline great. And it’s thought Benny was born with one eye with no other issues except for being exceptionally small for his age.

Benny who was born with one eye and has a cleft lipBenny who was born with one eye and has a cleft lip
Question is, could a new home be found? Well, anything is pawsible.

Thankfully, Sam Dye and Hannah Grimwood, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, stepped in and rehomed Benny along with his big brother Teddy. The couple already have a menagerie of needy cats so the boys have fitted right in – you could say say it was kitten in the stars.

If you think you can adopt a rescue cat, visit the RSPCA’s dedicated pet adoption web pages

Sam said: “They’re wonderful cats, really spectacular. We definitely made the right choice and they have settled in so well.

Benny and TeddyBenny and Teddy
“His size or having one eye doesn't seem to impact Benny too much but he is a very loud sleeper as he only has one nostril as it can get quite blocked up. Benny is still the most active out of all of our cats. He is the first one to start playing and the last one to stop.”

Sounds purr-fect, doesn’t it?

