News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations

Outdoor classroom at Leighton Buzzard school gets a makeover thanks to housebuilder

Barratt David Wilson Homes employees gave Clipstone Brook Lower a helping hand
By Erin RobertsContributor
Published 31st May 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:55 BST

An outdoor classroom at a Leighton Buzzard school has been given a makeover thanks to a housebuilder.

Employees at Barratt David Wilson Homes, which is currently building its Clipstone Park development on Briggington Way, recently volunteered at Clipstone Brook Lower to paint fences and sheds in its early years’ outdoor classroom space.

The housebuilder team swapped their tools and hard hats for overalls and paint brushes to give their volunteering time to the local school. The effort will go towards the freshening up of the classroom for early years students to enjoy in the summer when the weather gets warmer and brighter.

Volunteers from Barratt David Wilson Homes painting the shedsVolunteers from Barratt David Wilson Homes painting the sheds
Volunteers from Barratt David Wilson Homes painting the sheds
Most Popular

Teacher Charlotte Honour said: “This is part of an ongoing relationship with the team at Clipstone Park, and we are always happy to welcome them back, especially when it means they are doing some manual labour for us. The brightening up of the fences and sheds has made a real difference, and the students and teachers alike are looking forward to utilising out outdoor space during the summer months.”

Marc Woolfe, head of sales for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “We are thrilled to work with Clipstone Brook Lower School again in helping them refresh their outbuildings for the children to achieve maximum enjoyment in their outdoor lessons. Our team wanted to use their dedicated volunteering day this year to help support the local school and its pupils and we know that the start of the summer term is an incredibly busy time for schools, so we hope that our visit and time made a real difference.”

Related topics:Barratt David Wilson HomesLeighton BuzzardEmployees