Outdoor classroom at Leighton Buzzard school gets a makeover thanks to housebuilder

An outdoor classroom at a Leighton Buzzard school has been given a makeover thanks to a housebuilder.

Employees at Barratt David Wilson Homes, which is currently building its Clipstone Park development on Briggington Way, recently volunteered at Clipstone Brook Lower to paint fences and sheds in its early years’ outdoor classroom space.

The housebuilder team swapped their tools and hard hats for overalls and paint brushes to give their volunteering time to the local school. The effort will go towards the freshening up of the classroom for early years students to enjoy in the summer when the weather gets warmer and brighter.

Volunteers from Barratt David Wilson Homes painting the sheds

Teacher Charlotte Honour said: “This is part of an ongoing relationship with the team at Clipstone Park, and we are always happy to welcome them back, especially when it means they are doing some manual labour for us. The brightening up of the fences and sheds has made a real difference, and the students and teachers alike are looking forward to utilising out outdoor space during the summer months.”