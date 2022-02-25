Pandemic: Leighton Buzzard ready for Reflect and Give Thanks Day

Full details have been confirmed for the Reflect and Give Thanks Day that will take place in Leighton Buzzard High Street on Sunday (March 6).

Councillors of Leighton-Linslade Town Council are providing a space for the town to pause and acknowledge what we have all been through over the recent pandemic period and of course, still deal with today.

Members of the public who have submitted photographs to be displayed will be able to view them on a large screen throughout the day (11am until 3pm) and join the Mayor, Cllr Farzana Kharawala, along with faith groups and Central Bedfordshire Council in moments of quiet reflection and thanks at 12noon and 2pm.

On display throughout the day will be a printed copy of doorstep photographs taken by local photographer Brad Gommon alongside a book of reflection which members of the community can use to record their memories of the pandemic which will be stored at the town council offices.

All Saints Church will be holding its monthly bereavement café from (2pm-4pm) within the church for those who wish to come together with others who have been bereaved for company/support.