Patient Participation Group at Leighton Buzzard GP surgery mark 75th birthday of the NHS

The Patient Participation Group at Bassett Road Surgery in Leighton Buzzard surprised staff with balloons, birthday cake, fresh fruit and other goodies to celebrate the 75th birthday of the NHS.

The treat was organised in recognition of how hard staff work, with a thank you message to staff for ‘always being there, for being kind and for making a difference to patients during challenging times’.

A spokesman added: “Thank you for the professionalism, empathy, skills and support you offer, your willingness to listen and to go that extra mile when needed. Thank you Bassett Road Surgery from your Patient Participation Group and patients.”

Staff at the surgery received a number of thank-you gifts to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS