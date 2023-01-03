Central Bedfordshire Council has signed up PayByPhone as the new provider of mobile app payments in its pay and display car parks.

PayByPhone took over from the current provider JustPark today (January 3) and the council is asking drivers to register.

Advertisement

But people will still be able to pay with cards or cash at the car parks.

PayByPhone is the new provider of mobile app payment at Central Beds carparks

The council says the app switch will offer additional benefits for residents using the car parks as well as reducing costs.

The app provides locations of car parks and once parked, drivers can then pin their location so they can easily find their car on return.

Advertisement

People can also set themselves up in a matter of minutes at the car parks. Payment on the app will take less than 30 seconds, with various payment options including Apple Pay, Android Pay and PayPal one touch.

There is also a dedicated local rate telephone number for customer enquiries and payments.

Advertisement

Councillor Steven Dixon, Executive Member for Sustainability and Public Protection at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Changing our provider to PayByPhone will see drivers benefit from a range of features. The App will prevent users from running out of time and rushing back to their car, users can extend their parking time by using the mobile app or sending a text message – meaning they don't need to cut their trip to town short. They can even set up a text reminder alert when their parking is close to running out of time.

“Visitors to our car parks can still pay for their parking with cash or card, however, if they use the mobile and online service, they won’t need to worry about finding the right change for the car park and this also provides extra convenience and flexibility.

Advertisement

“By changing supplier, it has reduced the cost of providing the service substantially, which we will reinvest into improving other council services.”

The car parks include Baker Street, Duncombe Drive, Hockliffe Street, the multi-storey on West Street, and New Road in Leighton Buzzard.

Advertisement