Peggy celebrates 100th birthday with card from King Charles and Queen Camilla

A woman who served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War celebrated her 100th birthday on July 25.

Peggy Chevis was joined by four generations of her family at Elm Lodge Care Home for a special party to honour the milestone occasion including siblings, nieces and nephews and dear friends.

She was also visited by Mark Hardy, Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, who presented her with a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Ianthe Marguerite Chevis, nee Gurney, was born on July 25, 1924. Known as Peggy, she was the eldest of 12 children and, as part of such a large family, went to live with, and was raised by her grandmother in Stanbridge.

On May 11,1942, Peggy enlisted in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, training in the Clerks’ School and passing the Stage III Clerk’s test towards the end of June and was upgraded in September of the same year. In February 1944 Peggy was promoted to Corporal and in May 1945 gained further promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Originally stationed for three months in Strathpeffer, Scotland (a restricted area throughout the war), Peggy was then transferred to Harpenden for the duration of the Second World War.

Late in the war, Peggy met and later married David Edward Chevis. And when the war was over she worked as a stenographer/secretary for a firm of solicitors. Peggy and David went on to have two sons, Roger David Chevis in 1953 and Ian Edward Chevis in 1955.

In the 1960s David and Peggy opened a butcher's shop at 61 North Street, Leighton Buzzard and later took over a second butcher's business, then called Downhams the Butcher's, at 14 North Street. Peggy divided her time between family and the administration of the family business.

Sadly David died in 1987 and the shops were sold. Peggy then retired and spent more time on hobbies including gardening, knitting and cross-stitch. She was also an avid reader and loved baking, producing lots of sweet treats for her grandchildren.

A spokesperson said: “Peggy is a much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, and is very well cared for as a resident of the Elm Lodge Care Home. She and her family had a wonderful afternoon together in the sunshine.”