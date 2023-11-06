People across Bedfordshire asked to join UK’s biggest health research programme

Sign up online to take part in survey

People in Bedfordshire are being invited to join the UK’s largest health research programme as it opens new sites alongside an existing location in Luton.

A million volunteers have already joined the programme, Our Future Health which is now asking residents to book appointments to take part and help people live healthier lives for longer.

The aim is to recruit five million people who reflect the UK population to build the most detailed picture ever created of the nation’s health. It will help researchers develop new ways to prevent, detect and treat disease.

Working in collaboration with the NHS, the programme is sending invitations to people who live near the new site. Anyone over the age of 18 can join by signing up online to complete an a health questionnaire, and book a short clinic appointment.

Felicity Cox, chief executive officer of Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “We all know that medical research is transforming the lives of people with conditions which may once have been life-changing or even life-ending.

“This national project needs to reflect the make-up of the UK as it is today, so that researchers can really understand the health of the nation.

“The project needs volunteers aged 18 plus from all backgrounds in Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes to step up and help the NHS prepare for future generations.

“You only need to complete a short questionnaire and attend an appointment to give a blood sample.

“My partner Keith and I both signed up earlier this year, so I can say from personal experience that it doesn’t take long to do your bit, and it’s so easy to sign up.”

A mobile clinic is due to open at the Tesco Superstore, Riverfield Drive, Bedford, this month. full details are available here.

The existing location at Boots in The Mall remains open.

