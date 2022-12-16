Performances to be proud of in Leighton Buzzard as Vandyke students stage Aladdin

The cast comprised students from across all year groups and allowed them to work together to tell the story of how a street urchin, named Aladdin, works with his new side-kick, the genie, to stop evil Jafar from overthrowing Princess Jasmine’s kingdom so that he can marry her.

The school’s production consisted of two wonderful casts who alternated the principal roles within the ensemble over two show nights.

All four performances were enjoyed by the audiences with its romantic storyline, supported by iconic Disney songs such as ‘A Whole New World’ and ‘Friend Like Me’.

Aladdin at Vandyke Upper School

The cast had the audience members dancing in their seats to the huge show-stopping numbers, such as ‘Prince Ali’ and the finale song, which saw the whole cast choreographed on stage in their colourful costumes.