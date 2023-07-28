A petition has been launched over road safety concerns with residents calling for a 20mph speed restriction in Vandyke Road, Leighton Buzzard.

They say there have been numerous accidents due to speeding vehicles damaging parked cars, and risk to safety of pedestrians in an area where there are two schools.

They also argue the road has become a 'rat run' into town due to extensive development of new housing estates in the area.

Some of the residents who have signed a petition calling for speed restrictions along Vandyke Road. Pic supplied by Hannah Eichler

The petition states: “Road safety has become a big concern. There have been numerous accidents due to speeding vehicles causing significant damage to residents' parked cars, and a considerable risk to safety of pedestrians. The two schools combined have a total of 2000 pupils, many of whom walk along Vandyke Road twice a day.”

Resident Hannah Eichler, said: ”Since the road was widened at the top near the school, there has been an increase in traffic volume, including HGVs. In addition, drivers are travelling at worrying speed. This is not only a concern due to there being two schools on Vandyke Road, but also a concern for vehicles parked on the road.

"Cars are being driven on the pavement, because oncoming vehicles will not give way when trying to pass parked cars. Last week we witnessed a school bus driving on the pavement.

She added: “The petition was started following a serious accident, where a van crashed into several cars at the Beaudesert end of the road, causing substantial damage. We also have video content of a car crashing into parked cars, nearly hitting a pedestrian.

Image showing damage to parked cars caused by speeding motorists. Pic supplied by Hannah Eichler

“A woman walked by seconds before so it was a near miss. Previously a drunk driver crashed into and wrote off four cars, one being my partner’s van, late at night.”

You can view the video above

“But if something positive has come out of this it’s that the community has come together”, added Hannah.

“It’s actually nice to know my neighbours now so something good has come out of a bad situation. We’re all coming together and pitching in to shout about our concerns as we all agree something needs to be done – speed bumps and speed restrictions.”

Another parked car damaged after being hit by a passing vehicle. Pic supplied by Hannah Eichler

Tim Carroll, headteacher at Vandyke Upper School, said: “Since Vandyke Road was re-opened concern about this stretch of road has increased.

"The traffic calming measure has been removed, there is no signage warning drivers that they are approaching a school, the road approaches the entrance point to the school around a blind corner and a cycle-way has a crossing point right on this bend.

"None of these factors seem to make sense in terms of road safety. Residents have other concerns further along Vandyke Road.

"Other routes into town tend to have 20 mph limits but not Vandyke Road. Given that two schools are situated along this road this would seem to be an obvious measure to put in place. I have lobbied the highways authority for these measures for some time but so far with little sign of making headway.

"We should not have to wait for a serious accident before steps are taken to improve road safety along Vandyke Road."

A spokesman for Central Beds Council said: “Due to the concerns raised, we carried out a survey and analysis of traffic and speed limits along this road. We're using this information, along with comments received from the community, to consider what improvements could be made, including improved signage. This design work will be carried out in the current financial year with the agreed work to be undertaken in 24/25.”