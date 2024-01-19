Photographic competition

On Wednesday 17 January Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club ran their third internal competition of the 2023-24 season. The set subject, for both prints and projected images, was “Square Format”.

The Programme notes added “we are looking for images where the composition has been enhanced by the use of a Square 1:1 format”.

The entries displayed an exciting variety of creative subjects, styles, and approaches. There were seascapes, landscapes, portraits, close-ups, architecture, street/candid, travel, flowers, and wildlife, plus both colour and black and white.

Our independent judge for the competition was Jonathan Vaines LRPS CPAGB AFIAP from Cambridge Camera Club, an experienced judge and the Judges Secretary for the East Anglian Federation.

Rose Chafer by Roger Turner

The top performers were John Booth and Daphne Hughes (beginners and improvers, projected images), Sally Kitchingman, Carol Curd, and David Manning (advanced photographers, prints), and Martin Wood, Chris Warby, and Roger Turner (advanced photographers, projected images).