PICTURES GALORE: Leighton-Linslade Carnival gallery - will you spot yourself?

After a tough year brought about by the pandemic, Leighton-Linslade Carnival brought some much-needed light relief to the community on Saturday. To commemorate the 60th modern carnival, organisers chose a theme of “1962 Revisited” but due to Covid - which forced the cancellation of the 2020 carnival - there was no entertainment at Parson’s Close Recreation Ground. The procession, run under strict Covid controls, was led by the Senior Princess Poppy Freeman and Princess Charlotte Cox, who were selected for 2020 but did not have the opportunity to perform their duties. Photographer June Essex took lots of photos of those taking part and those who watched on. Will you spot yourself or someone you know in our gallery? You can read our full report on the event here. See four pages of carnival photos also in the July 13 edition of the Leighton Buzzard Observer.