Pictures: Lloyds Tour of Britain Men cycle race kicks off in Milton Keynes heading for Central Beds

The third stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men has just launched in Milton Keynes for the first time since 2008.

The race started in Midsummer Boulevard at 11:30am and will finish in Woburn Road, Ampthill, Beds, at around 2.40pm.

The stage for Britain’s biggest professional cycle race was set up outside MK Gallery and Milton Keynes Theatre in the town.

Elite cyclists, including the world's number one cycling team, UAE Team Emirates, took to the stage before the race began.

The race has created quite the spectacle, with roads being closed and spectators cheering contestants on from the sidelines.

A fan zone can be found at the end of the race, where fans can meet the Lloyds Tour of Britain’s partners.

To keep onlookers entertained while they wait for contestants to arrive, there are interactive experiences, plenty of freebie goodies and competitions with special prizes.

We will be bringing you more on the MK-Central Beds stage as we get it.

Tour of Britain Men: Midsummer Boulevard Stage The team presentation area in Midsummer Boulevard before the race begins.

Tour of Britain Men: Team Extreme performance Team Extreme performing cycling stunts at the start of the event.

Tour of Britain Men: Spectators in the stands People waiting at the stands and under marquees for the race to begin.