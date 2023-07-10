Rain certainly didn’t stop play on Saturday as Leighton Buzzard turned out for its’ annual carnival.

Floats and walking groups celebrated this year’s theme of ‘Proud of our Town’ as they travelled through Leighton Buzzard, before finishing at Parsons Close Recreation Ground with fairground attractions and stalls.

Carnival committee chairman Mark Freeman said: “All things considered, it was brilliant.

"Some people’s displays were a bit soggy by the end but it was all part of the fun.”

The carnival, now in its 62nd year, included stars of the Carnival Court, Senior Princess Kinsley and Princesses Lily and Sofie. They were in the procession led by the Leighton Philharmonic Marching Band. There were also representatives from the fire and ambulance services and Arriva buses.

Float winners were Pulford School who also won the enthusiasm vote, with the Macintyre school coming second. The open float trophy was won by Bees Knees Business Club and the walking trophy was won by TS Ocean Naval cadets with Ocean Treasures coming second. The children’s award went to Linslade District Guides with the 1st Leighton Buzzard Scouts coming second.

Thanking the committee and the volunteers who helped on the day, Mark said: “Everyone seemed to enjoy themselves, it was a good day.”

The carnival committee is now preparing for next year’s parade, set for July 13. They are asking residents to have their say on the theme for 2024, with nominations now open and a public vote being held at the end of the month. Go to www.leightoncarnival.co.uk to find out more.

Leighton Buzzard Carnival Ocean Treasures was one of the hits of the parade

Leighton Buzzard Carnival Emergency services joined in the parade

Leighton Buzzard Carnival Just one of the carnival floats

Leighton Buzzard Carnival Group singing at Parsons Close

