A planning application has been submitted for Leighton Buzzard's new £25m leisure centre – although the future of Tiddenfoot remains uncertain.

Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) is proposing a new facility near the Eastern Link Road, Clipstone Park, that has been designed to replace provision at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre.

The new site will include an eight-lane 25-metre community swimming pool, dedicated learner pool, confidence pool, fitness suite, flexible-use exercise studios, two squash courts and a cafe. It will also be built next to a range of sports pitches provided by the Stearn Land and Clipstone Park developments, creating "an indoor and outdoor sporting hub" for the community.

An artist's impression of the new leisure centre. Image: DB3 Architects.

In response to last year's public consultation, the council said: "In general, the majority of respondents agree that a new leisure centre will improve the leisure and community provision for residents in Leighton-Linslade and the surrounding area. There is also majority agreement for the facilities that will be part of the proposed new centre. However, the leisure facilities strategy confirms there is insufficient demand to require the provision of two leisure centres in this area and shows that the proposed location is appropriate to meet the needs of the catchment population."

At over 50 years old, CBC considers Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre "no longer fit for purpose or cost-effective to run". But Leighton-Linslade Town Council (LLTC) has urged CBC not to write off the Linslade site.

Last summer the town council asked that CBC: "give serious consideration to the case for the continuation of Tiddenfoot as a leisure facility"; and that if this "does not prove practical", to consider whether it could be transferred to third parties or Cedars Upper School.

Cllr Palmer had suggested: "At one end of the spectrum this could include civic offices, a police hub, or a health hub, though location and suitability would here be critical questions to answer. Apart from such uses, other community activity could, however, be considered such as meeting space for clubs.”

But in the application's Statement of Community Involvement, CBC says the motion was "not considered as part of the consultation, as the future of Tiddenfoot was out of scope for the project and will be considered separately once a new leisure centre has been delivered."

In response to the summer consultation, one resident said: “I think it is an excellent idea and will open up accessibility to so many people in the town. The current facilities are just not large enough and are also outdated.”

Another wrote: "Please don’t close Tiddenfoot once the new centre is built! As you outline, the town is growing. Waiting lists for children’s swimming lessons are long."

However, in response, CBC states: "There is insufficient demand in the catchment area to sustain two competing facilities."

Considering transport to the new centre, which will have 227 parking spaces, the council added: "CBC will shortly be going out to tender for a new improved bus network for Leighton-Linslade. The new network will replace current town centre services and offer improved links across all areas of the town, including the leisure centre area."

