Protecting businesses on the Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre site from closure would be more beneficial for the town and help save jobs.

That was the view expressed at a meeting of the planning and transport committee of Leighton Linslade Town Council last week.

Proposals to build 41 houses on the site would lead to the closure of the garden centre and other businesses including Tree of Life Café, Azure Hot Tubs, Cladwins, Move It Removal and Jacey’s Garden Services.

MP Andrew Selous with Iris Lee, owner of Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre

The plans have met widespread opposition with South West MP Andrew Selous backing a petition opposing plans to develop land south of Hockliffe Road.

Several residents attended the meeting to voice objections.

A report following the meeting stated: “The view was expressed that with several thousand new homes being built to the east of the town these further 41 dwellings were unnecessary and businesses on the site provided a far more valuable benefit to residents.”

The meeting heard the application would affect established businesses providing 50 jobs and five apprenticeships and would mean customers having to travel outside the town for those services.

The café on the site was noted as being the only such facility within walking distance of local houses and was very popular with older and less physically mobile residents.

Concerns were also expressed regarding traffic, access and potential impact on wildlife such as badgers from loss of habitats including established hedgerows and trees.