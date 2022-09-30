Plans to reduce impact of fireworks on animals and vulnerable people in Central Bedfordshire

Plans to reduce the impact of fireworks on animals and vulnerable people in Central Bedfordshire have been backed.

On September 22, at its Full Council meeting, politicians collectively agreed to a motion to reduce the impact that displays can have on animal welfare and vulnerable residents.

Meanwhile, local fireworks suppliers will also be encouraged to stock quieter fireworks to help minimise the disruption and council officers will be working to ensure the current rules around the purchase and setting off of fireworks is enforced across the area.

A CBC spokesman said: "Fireworks are often used throughout the year to mark different events, and while they can bring much enjoyment, for some they can be extremely traumatic, especially for vulnerable people, pets, livestock and other wildlife.

"Not only can they cause psychological stress, but they can also lead to serious injuries.

"Going forward, all public displays on council owned land need to be advertised in advance to allow residents and businesses to take precautions where needed."

The council will be promoting a campaign to raise awareness of the impact of fireworks on animals and vulnerable people, highlighting precautions that can be taken.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services, has also written to the government asking them to introduce legislation to limit the maximum noise level from fireworks sold to the public to 90dB.