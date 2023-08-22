Play time as Leighton Buzzard Children’s centre celebrates 15th birthday

Leighton Buzzard Children's Centre celebrated its 15th birthday with a fun day.

The event – with sporting activities, play stations, a bouncy castle, face painting and crafts – underpinned the pivotal place that children’s centres hold in the lives of families, with around 500 people attending throughout the day.

It opened in 2008 on East Street and over the years staff have supported thousands of families and children running sessions from child development and play sessions, activities and advice for families of children with SEND, breastfeeding advice, parenting courses and an annual second-hand school uniform event.

Chris Daniels (in white), the centre's first administrator, Hazel Jeffrey (centre), the centre's first manager with Micheala Pugh, family support worker

Some former members of staff came back for the fun day, including Chris Daniels, the first administrator, and Hazel Jeffrey, the first centre manager. Hazel said: “At first, we’d have a couple of sessions a week, and it’s great to see how it’s grown. You can tell by the number of people here what a great success it’s been and continues to be - and that’s down to the staff.”

Aimee, from Leighton Buzzard, said: “My eldest is eight years old and we’ve been coming to the centre since he was small. It’s amazing - my little boy has additional needs and they’ve been such a help. It’s brilliant they can do things like this for all the kids to enjoy, and it’s great to see many people here.”

And Lauren, also from Leighton Buzzard, added: “My oldest daughter is 11 so I have been coming to the children’s centre since she was born. I now have four children and have continued to use the centre, as well as work with the staff on a one-to-one basis. I think what they do for our town and for everyone here is amazing.”

The staff fundraised to pay for the event and ensure there were a variety of activities to suit all ages and abilities.

Full details of all the children’s centres are available on the council’s Family Information Directory.