Poetry debut for Leighton Buzzard gran who tells readers not to take life too seriously

A grandmother has used her travels and experiences as inspiration for her debut anthology of poetry.

Liz Webb’s fabulous first collection, Sixty Plus, has been met with rave five-star reviews from captivated readers.

The 70-something mum-of-four spent many years traversing the world’s most remote places before settling in Leighton Buzzard.

Liz and her book cover

And her many experiences have not only shaped her, but also the views, humour and thoughts that are conveyed in her poetry.

She explained: “I have always liked remote places, particularly islands, and I lived in the Falkland Islands for many years.

“I have backpacked round New Zealand and Australia and worked as a cook on Fair Isle in the Shetlands, the northern most inhabited island in the UK.”

Since the publication of Sixty Plus it has been described reviewers as being ‘clever and funny’, ‘a great little book’ and ‘a wonderful collection’.

Sprinkled with wit and leftfield slants, Liz’s poems focus on everything from ageing, rambling and cooking to hairstyles, dating and hitting the gym.

Reflective and, at times, sentimental Sixty Plus is an accomplished and hugely enjoyable anthology of 31 unique poems.

Liz, who has previously had articles published in magazines as well as having work aired on Radio 2, admits it was her mother’s love of verse that first attracted her to poetry.

She said: “I was inspired to write by my late mother.

“It was her interest in and love of poetry that has led me on this path to publishing Sixty Plus.

“The book is really just a compilation of some thoughts on everyday situations experienced by many of us – it’s my own way of how I cope with the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune.

“But ultimately the message I want readers to take from Sixty Plus is that they shouldn’t take life too seriously.”

Globetrotting Liz lists Sue Townsend, Maeve Binchy and Ken Follet among her favourite authors.