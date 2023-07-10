News you can trust since 1861
Police appeal for witnesses after aggravated burglary in Leighton Buzzard

The two men were described as wearing black
By NewsTeam
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read

Police have issued a witness appeal following an aggravated burglary in Leighton Buzzard last Thursday (6 July) after two men entered a property in Newton Way.The incident happened around 4pm, when the men, described as wearing all black, entered the property and then made off shortly after in an unknown direction.

Detective Constable Laura McDonagh, investigating, said: “This was an incredibly frightening incident and understandably it has been difficult to gather further details on the descriptions of the offenders.“If anyone was in the area at the time, or may have any video doorbell or dash cam footage, then please get in touch and share information as it could prove vital in our investigation.”Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting 442 of 06/07.You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or submit information via the Bedfordshire Police website here

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
