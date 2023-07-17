Police in Leighton Buzzard rustle up task force to catch Lucy lamb
Was the escapee lamb left feelish sheepish?
By Lynn Hughes
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:23 BST
Ewe’ll never believe what motorists on Leighton Buzzard’s busy by-pass were seeing on Saturday.
After several reports of a wandering sheep over the past few weeks, officers from Beds Police’s wildlife and rural unit rustled up a local farmer and his dogs and apprehended the miscreant – a lamb named Lucy!
The police tweeted: “Today, with the help of a local farmer and his excellent sheep dogs we managed to catch the lamb and return her safely back to her flock.”