News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Police in Leighton Buzzard rustle up task force to catch Lucy lamb

Was the escapee lamb left feelish sheepish?
By Lynn Hughes
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:23 BST
Home safe - Lucy the lamb. Photo: Beds PoliceHome safe - Lucy the lamb. Photo: Beds Police
Home safe - Lucy the lamb. Photo: Beds Police

Ewe’ll never believe what motorists on Leighton Buzzard’s busy by-pass were seeing on Saturday.

After several reports of a wandering sheep over the past few weeks, officers from Beds Police’s wildlife and rural unit rustled up a local farmer and his dogs and apprehended the miscreant – a lamb named Lucy!

The police tweeted: “Today, with the help of a local farmer and his excellent sheep dogs we managed to catch the lamb and return her safely back to her flock.”

Related topics:PoliceLeighton BuzzardBeds Police