Police investigate after vandals target Leighton Linslade Croquet Club damaging commemorative bench​​​​​​​

Vandals have damaged a commemorative bench donated to Leighton Linslade Croquet Club by the family of founding members.

They have also left litter and have been seen climbing on the roof of the club pavilion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bench has now been moved into the clubhouse with other benches moved from the veranda which has been targeted by vandals.

Members of the club pictured with the former mayor to celebrate the beginning of the 2023 season

The incident is being investigated by Police following a series of problems dating back to mid-April by youths seen climbing over the fence on the perimeter of the club grounds.

Gwyn Grout, club vice-chairman, said: “We started to note evidence of intrusions from Mid April. A small group of young people were asked by one of our members who, knowing he could not prevent their future entry into the fenced area, asked them to respect our property, not deface property or the lawns and take their litter home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Sadly the veranda area continued to be a target and was used as a meeting place. But litter became more and more copious with no attempt to keep the place tidy. And a second metal bench was twice dragged across part of one of the lawns, causing some damage to the turf.”

Ms Grout added: “Club members have also been advised by a dog walker that, on one occasion, she confronted the young people and was rewarded with abuse and threats to her safety. On this occasion, people had been seen on the roof of the pavilion.

The vandalised bench

"This perceived threat has led to much anxiety among the members.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club, located at Page’s Park, is supported by the town council which has offered to pay for cost of repairs.

A spokesman for Beds Police said: ”We were called at around 10.25am on May11 to reports of damage to the croquet lawns and a bench in Page’s Park, Billington Road, Leighton Buzzard.

“Anyone with information can report online on call 101 quoting reference 40/25017/23.”