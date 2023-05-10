Bed Police have issued an appeal following a theft which occurred at Morrisons in Leighton Buzzard on April 1.

The incident occurred at the Hockliffe Street branch with officers releasing this CCTV image on Twitter:

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We'd like to speak with the man pictured about a theft in Morrisons, Hockliffe Street, Leighton Buzzard on Saturday 1 April.

Contact Police if you recognise this man