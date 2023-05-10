News you can trust since 1861
Police issue appeal over theft at Morrisons in Leighton Buzzard

Get in touch if you recognise man shown in CCTV image

By News Team
Published 10th May 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:17 BST

Bed Police have issued an appeal following a theft which occurred at Morrisons in Leighton Buzzard on April 1.

The incident occurred at the Hockliffe Street branch with officers releasing this CCTV image on Twitter:

"We'd like to speak with the man pictured about a theft in Morrisons, Hockliffe Street, Leighton Buzzard on Saturday 1 April.

Contact Police if you recognise this manContact Police if you recognise this man
“If you recognise him or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please get in touch with us quoting the reference 40/17380/23.”