Police issue appeal over theft at Morrisons in Leighton Buzzard
Get in touch if you recognise man shown in CCTV image
By News Team
Published 10th May 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:17 BST
Bed Police have issued an appeal following a theft which occurred at Morrisons in Leighton Buzzard on April 1.
The incident occurred at the Hockliffe Street branch with officers releasing this CCTV image on Twitter:
"We'd like to speak with the man pictured about a theft in Morrisons, Hockliffe Street, Leighton Buzzard on Saturday 1 April.
“If you recognise him or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please get in touch with us quoting the reference 40/17380/23.”