Police release picture of missing woman with links to Bedfordshire

Thames Valley Police are appealing for your help to trace Uzma.

Although the 45-year-old is from Oxford, she has links to Bedfordshire.

She was last seen on Monday, October 24 and reported missing on Tuesday, October 25.

Have you seen Uzma?

She is of medium build, with long brown hair, and was last seen wearing black traditional dress, rings, a necklace and carrying a black handbag.

Detective Inspector Ryan James, based at Oxford police station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned as Uzma has now been missing for eight days.

“We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Uzma, or anyone who may have information that she is safe and well to come forward.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is to please get in touch with us.”