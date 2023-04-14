Pop down to Leighton Buzzard Market for delicious hot meals on 'Foodie Tuesdays'
Leighton-Linslade Town Council is proud to launch 'Foodie Tuesdays' at the market
Hungry customers now have several new hot food vendors to buy lunch from at Foodie Tuesdays at Leighton Buzzard market.
Potential new traders will be offering Brazilian dishes, pizzas, vegan meals, and artisan coffees. The market's regular hot food vendors will also be serving up Thai, Caribbean, and Italian cuisines, plus hot fresh bagels and baked treats.
A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokeswoman said: "Don't forget we cover all the staples too; fruit and veg, breads, cheese, fish, cakes and treats; there's something for everyone! Try them all out and don't forget to tag us in your foodie posts. Use the hashtags #LBMarket and #FoodieTuesdays.
"In addition, we have our regular visiting Street Food Heroes Market on the last Sunday of each month, until the end of September. Please follow us on social media to keep up to date – Facebook and Instagram – by searching for: ‘LeightonBuzzardMarket’."