Popular Buzzstock Music Festival joins forces with Leighton Buzzard’s Spectrum Community Arts

Organisers of Buzzstock Music Festival have announced Leighton Buzzard based Spectrum Community Arts as its chosen cause for 2024.

Spectrum Community Arts brings performing arts to people with disabilities while Buzzstock Music Festival brings a huge celebration of music, dance and fun to the local community.

Garry Higgins, spokesperson for the Buzzstock team said: "We're a match made in heaven and we’re looking forward to welcoming the Spectrum team and their participants."

Founder of Spectrum, Jade Cook, said: "We are so excited to be part of the vibrant atmosphere at Buzzstock this year. Spectrum Community Arts is a not-for-profit organisation providing performing arts workshops for people with disabilities in Leighton Buzzard and surrounding areas.

"We're thrilled to work with Buzzstock to help raise the awareness of what we do. Spectrum provides a safe space where those with disabilities can unapologetically be themselves, using music, dance and drama as tools to help develop self-esteem and social skills. So, what better place to be fundraising and spreading awareness than at a music festival? We're elated to be joining Leighton Buzzard's biggest party. See you there."

Garry added: "We are delighted to be donating tickets to Spectrum's Leighton Buzzard class participants and a ticket for their parent/carer too. We estimate this will be around 80 tickets in total. We love what Spectrum do and we hope this adds even more joy and fun to their world."

Spectrum will be providing a sensory regulated zone at Buzzstock for anyone who feels overwhelmed by the noise and the crowd or who just needs to take some time out. Spectrum will also be out in the crowd with buckets and goodies for sale to raise vital funds.

The Buzzstock Music Festival will be held on July 12 & 13

Buzzstock will be working with a number of local organisations and suppliers as a way of giving back to the community. These include bars and food suppliers, the Gamerz Bus, High Street favourites, Happydashery and many more.

This year’s festival takes place on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13 and, with 11 main stage acts and more on the local Spotlight Stage, visitors can expect an epic party with fantastic food, drink and other entertainment too.