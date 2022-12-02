Popular Leighton Buzzard cafe founded by two sisters celebrates 10th anniversary

A popular Leighton Buzzard cafe founded by two sisters is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Sorelli Cafe, Tythe House, has been on the high street for a decade, serving customers coffee, cake, and tasty home made dishes. To celebrate the special milestone, its chef treated customers to 100 Sicilian cannolis - a delicious pastry representing its founders' Italian heritage.

Advertisement

Jo Garvin, who runs Sorelli Cafe with her sister, Serafina Di Meo, told the LBO: "We decided to open the business because we have a passion for good food and coffee - and because we felt there was a huge gap in the local market for a great cafe. It grew quite quickly; the locals were and still are the reason we are so successful. We have a wonderful loyal following who seem to appreciate what we do.

Sorelli Cafe, and sisters Jo (left) and Serafina (right). Images: Google/Jo Garvin.

"We can't believe it's been 10 years. We are very proud of our achievement because running a business like ours is not easy."

The entrepreneurial siblings also founded its sister business, Piccolo, which they opened next door to Sorelli Cafe in 2021. The takeaway offers delicious pastries and breads, handmade by hardworking patisserie chef, Dora.

Advertisement

Talking about their business highlights and challenges, Jo said: "Our biggest achievements have been creating a community hub, and always offering the best quality food with the best customer service. It's also been surviving the pandemic, which was very difficult and challenging. We have a fantastic team at Sorelli and Piccolo – more like a family!

"As for our biggest challenges, first it was the lockdowns. Then we have had all the rising costs - energy, food and wages."

Advertisement

Jo and Serafina, who grew up Leighton Buzzard, would like to say a special thank you to their staff members at Sorelli and Piccolo - some of whom have been with them for many years.

Jo concluded: "Our chef Misa in Sorelli celebrates 10 years with us in January. She is a wonderful member of the team and we are very lucky to have her. We would like to thank the whole Sorelli team because without them we wouldn’t be where we are today, as well as our lovely customers.

Advertisement