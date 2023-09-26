Poverty on the rise in Leighton Buzzard meeting told as MP vows to help families

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Proverty in Leighton Buzzard has risen over the last year, a meeting hosted by Churches Together was told.

The seminar on reducing poverty learned there are currently more than 1,000 children in low income families in the town; 167 people living in houses with no heating; 714 people are living below the poverty line and Universal Credit is not covering daily expenses for many people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The meeting, led by Fr Noel McGeeney, chair of Churches Together, was attended by South-west Beds MP Andrew Selous who addressed concerns around poverty and vowed to investigate individual families’ problems, raised by Citizens’ Advice.

A seminar on reducing poverty was told there are over 1,000 children in low income families in the town

The seminar followed an undertaking in December 2022 to offer any help needed, especially in bringing together local agencies and charitable organisations working to recognise and relieve poverty within Leighton-Linslade.

A discussion on the work of Central Beds Council’s Domestic Abuse Service made the point that, despite Leighton-Linslade having more abuse protection ‘hubs’ than any other town in Bedfordshire, more were needed to provide safe refuge for all victims of domestic abuse.

The assistance given by Churches Together since the first meeting in December 2022 was recognised by council representatives with Churches Together committing to carry on helping with liaison with various agencies involved with easing social deprivation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This will include the provision of a prayer and conversation stall in the market under a trial commencing on October 7.