Programme of activities for Black History Month in Leighton-Linslade

Celebration and education underpin the Black History Month of October with the perpetual annual mantra asking people to “Dig deeper, look closer and think bigger” about the lives of black and brown people.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council has teamed up with residents offering an opportunity to dig a little deeper and look closer at our own knowledge and understanding, and our personal responses to the subject of black history and people’s lives in the UK.

Cllr Farzana Kharawala, Mayor of Leighton-Linslade, will launch the programme of activities by introducing a presentation by resident Ken Breinburg, on how black people came to be in the UK, titled ‘Sugar & Spice & All Things Nice’, on Saturday (October 2), at 2pm at Trinity Methodist Church, (LU7 1ES), entry free.

More opportunities then follow to dig deeper and explore issues of racism with resident Christine Shepperd, an experienced group facilitator. Christine will host four two-hour sessions in the TACTIC centre, (LU7 1EZ), fee entry. Residents can attend just one or all of the sessions.

The dates are Wednesday, October 6 (12noon-2pm), Wednesday, October 13 (12noon-2pm), Saturday, October 23 (10am -12noon) and Saturday, October 30 (10am -12noon).

A council statement says: "Black History Month plays the important role of recognising and acknowledging black people’s contribution to society and the right to be here. The contribution of black and brown people has historically been overlooked, not known, not recorded, or ignored, and often distorted due to ill-informed perspectives.