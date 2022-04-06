Protect our Park say protesters as plans threaten Leighton Buzzard green space

The Roman Gate Action Group is calling for the application to be withdrawn and the park to be protected for future generations.

Campaigners say the park played a critical role in the health and wellbeing of residents of Roman Gate during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The planned development includes over 100 parking spaces, two buildings with 16 commercial units and regular deliveries by articulated lorries.

Roman Gate protesters

Residents at Greenfields have joined in opposing the development which would result in over a dozen flats looking on to the wall of the commercial unit or a car park metres from their balconies.

To make way for the buildings, the developers would remove trees, a section of mature hedgerow and a hectare of grassed parkland.

Tom Conroy, of the Roman Gate Action Group, said: “This park is vital space for our community, with children using the play equipment, people exercising, families playing football, dogs being walked and people watching the birds.

Campaigners gather at Roman Gate

“It was part of the planning permissions that enabled a developer to build hundreds of houses that the community now live in, but now they’re looking to tear it down.

“It’s disappointing to see a proposal that clearly doesn’t consider the people who live here, and we’re going to do everything in our power to protect our park.”

Greenfields resident Susan Butterworth said: “My house will have a warehouse just metres from my window.

"My days of walking in the field and watching the birds look to be numbered.

"Catalyst Housing, which owns Greenfields, will need to change the name of the place to Shedview.”

Cilene Placona, who lives on Aurora Rise, said: “I can’t believe they are planning on sending lorries down my little road.

"Regular cars struggle to get along the main road, Theedway, never mind articulated lorries.

"The road just won't cope with additional traffic and articulated lorries will make the road unsafe”.

To support the Roman Gate Action Group use their registration form or email [email protected]