£100k appeal to help Leighton Buzzard mum fight incurable cancer and spend more time with her son

A fundraising appeal has been set up to help a mum diagnosed with incurable brain cancer spend more time with her nine-year-old son.

Claire Shipp, 43, received the devastating diagnosis in January and told her life expectancy, with current NHS treatment, was just two years.

But Claire, of Leighton Buzzard, is determined to fight the disease and even beat the odds so she can be there for her little boy.

Claire had surgery in January to remove the cancer but was told the tumour would grow back. She said: "With cancers like mine there are new promising treatments currently emerging that can be used in conjunction with conventional chemo/radiotherapy and if successful they can help to extend life expectancy.

"Unfortunately at the moment these treatments are just in the trial stage for the NHS and I've been told that there're no current trials taking new participants. As time is so short, I have decided to try and fund this treatment for myself if I can.

"It's very expensive and I really hope I will be able to raise the money in time. I just want any extra time I can get with my beautiful boy, I'm sure any parents could understand this feeling.

"Please help me to live as long as I possibly can, I love my life, my son and my family and I will treasure every extra precious moment I get to spend with them."

A GoFundMe page with a target of raising £100,000 for specialist treatment has now been set up by her sister Lisa Smith. So far the appeal has raised nearly £25,000.

Lisa said: "Claire has been amazingly strong and brave throughout since her diagnosis but the hardest part for her is she has a nine-year-old son who is the light of her life, and it's heartbreaking that she won't be there to see him grow up.

"Because of her love for her son, Claire is determined to fight this as hard as she can. She's changing her diet drastically, is meditating to get her body in a healing state and even doing things like laughter yoga to help boost her immune system.

"Please help my sister to live as long as she possibly can, we will treasure every extra precious moment she gets to spend with her son and family.

"In order to raise this kind of amount, we would really appreciate help with organising fundraising activities. Please get in touch to let us know what you are planning or if you need any ideas, and thank you so much in advance.

"If for any reason we don't use the money or don't use it all, please be assured that it will be donated to a number of cancer charities so it will still help lots of people affected by cancer."

The following is a list of forthcoming fundraising events already planned.

> 22nd April: Clubbercise for Claire; 6.30-8pm, Vandyke School. A wonderful evening of dancing, disco lights, glowsticks plus raffle. £10 per ticket. For more info or tickets contact Lisa at [email protected] - 07791872101

> 30th April: Charity Bootcamp at Beaudesert Lower School. £10 per ticket £7 for kids, fun, team games, cake and raffle. For more info and tickets contact [email protected]

> 7th May: Mega Metafit High Intensity Fitness class in Parsons Park. £10 per ticket. Do something great for Claire and for your body. 12pm for 30 mins; For more info and tickets contact Chris 07941177666

> 14th May: Disco at the Heath Inn - 5-8pm families, 8pm-late adults only. Adults £5, kids £3. Cakes, sweet cones,Teddy tombola, raffle with amazing prizes. Finger buffet included in price. For tickets and info contact [email protected]

> 12th June at The Golden Bell: Live Music Fundraiser with The Rockavilles Duo plus special guests. 2-5pm; For any general enquiries please contact [email protected]

To donate to the appeal visit the GoFundMe page here. See more details via her Facebook page here.