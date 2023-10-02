Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Funding of up to £15,000 is to made available to charities across Leighton Buzzard to help people struggling amid the cost of living crisis.

The funding was proposed by councillor Pat Carberry and unanimously endorsed by Leighton-Linslade Town Council as a way of supporting the community over winter.

The motion, proposed at a meeting of full council, stated: “This council notes with continued concern the financial hardship many people in our community endure.

"Last year we set aside some money to support initiatives to provide warm spaces, hot food and drinks to those in need.

"This council desires that this support remains available and asks for a fund of £15,000 be set aside for this purpose."

Councillor Carberry said: “We made funds available last year but only half of it was used so we invite recognisable charities to come forward with initiatives that will support the community over the winter.

"Last year Freddie & Friends Community Hub received money to support their work helping people in need. All Saints Church was also awarded funds to provide soup and hot drinks along with Leighton & Linslade Helpers whose volunteers provided much needed hot meals.”

Applications for grants from the fund will be considered of the Policy and Finance Committee.

Apply by contacting the town council clerk here