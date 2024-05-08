£26m worth of counterfeit goods seized in Leighton Buzzard raid
A haul of counterfeit clothing and drugs have been seized by officers during a raid on a distribution warehouse in Leighton Buzzard.
In a joint operation, trading standards officers from Central Bedfordshire Council joined with Bedfordshire Police and the Anti-Counterfeiting Group to make a targeted strike on a warehouse in Leighton Buzzard, seizing £26.8 million worth of counterfeit fashion items.
Up to 90 pallets of counterfeit goods were seized during the raid where thousands of items of counterfeit clothing were uncovered, including around 64,000 items including T-shirts, sweatshirts, jogging bottoms, and jumpers featuring illegal Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger trademarks.
A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “Each year, we encounter large quantities of inferior, illegally copied, and often unsafe goods being sold to the public.
“Counterfeit goods not only deceive consumers but also pose serious safety risks. By targeting those who seek to profit from these illicit activities, we uphold the integrity of our marketplace and safeguard the interests of both consumers and honest traders. In today's challenging economic landscape, it's crucial that we maintain a fair and transparent marketplace.
“This is a massive haul, and another great example of us working in partnership to target those who look to profit from counterfeit goods. It’s important to people and businesses across Central Bedfordshire that we protect consumers and create a fair marketplace for honest traders selling genuine goods in today’s tough economic climate. This coordinated strategy not only protects the public but also disrupts the activities of criminal organisations that profit from such illegal ventures.”