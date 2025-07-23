The owner of a pub which faced closure has won an award for turning the business around to create a busy, stylish pub and restaurant.

The Dolphin in Leighton Road, Stoke Hammond, has undergone a major refurbishment after it was shut down and faced permanent closure in 2019.

However entrepreneur Hannah Edwards decided to take the pub on, much to the relief of residents who were dismayed at the prospect of losing their local, and breathed new life into the business.

Since then the pub has become popular with residents and visitors alike gaining rave reviews on TripAdvisor and social media. It has now also earned a prestigious gong in recognition of Hannah’s dedication and hard work, receiving the CAMRA Phoenix award – given to pubs which re-open after being closed for at least 12 months.

The Phoenix Award was presented to Hannah Edwards at the Dolphin, Stoke Hammond, last month

Said Hannah: “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind couple of years for us. We reopened the pub in December 2022, and it’s been incredibly rewarding to bring new life back into such a well-loved local. The support from the community has been amazing, and we’re so proud to welcome both regulars and new faces through the doors.

“We were truly honoured to receive the CAMRA Phoenix Award, which recognises the revival of a pub that was at risk of permanent closure. To be acknowledged in this way means a great deal to us and to everyone who’s helped along the way.”

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) visited The Dolphin to present the Phoenix Award which acknowledges the achievement of bringing a pub back to life.

Hannah had been successfully running two local pubs on lease before acquiring The Dolphin after it had become empty and neglected, transforming it into a popular eatery.

A spokesperson for CAMRA said: “The pub found enthusiastic local support and CAMRA is delighted to see that in addition it served excellent cask ale.

“A pub which has lain dormant just a short time ago is now a thriving community asset thanks to a local entrepreneur.”

Originally a coaching inn with stables, The Dolphin dates back to 1920 serving fine ales and food to travellers on a commuter road from a bygone era and up to 2019 when the pub became vacant.

Th pub has been refurbished to offer a large bar area with a rear extension that creates a large and spacious dining area. It’s perfect for casual dining and drinks and also welcomes well behaved dogs.

There is also a large rear patio and garden with a front terrace area.

