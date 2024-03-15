Rail company to provide more carriages for late night trains for Leighton Buzzard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More carriages will be added to late night trains to Leighton Buzzard, according to London Northwestern Railway.

The move follows concerns raised by commuters with South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous, meeting rail company bosses to demand increased capacity on the late night trains from London.

Speaking after the meeting Mr Selous said: “We have many residents who want to spend the evening in London and an increasing number who work in all aspects of the entertainment industry and night-time economy who also need to get back home. The service has not been good enough recently which is why I met with London Northwestern.”

He said London Northwestern had committed to ensuring all services between 10pm and 1.39am were eight carriage services and to increasing the 23.09pm service to 12 carriages. The rail company stated maintenance issues had led to an unacceptable number of short formations recently, but there had been an improvement in availability in recent weeks.

Mr Selous added additional carriages would be added to all services leaving London Euston on Saturday evenings from June this year with more services running with 12 carriages. And later on this year, a brand new fleet of longer electric class 730 trains will be introduced.