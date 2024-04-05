Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal British Legion Leighton Buzzard Branch are proud to announce that the community support for the Annual Poppy Appeal helped raise a fantastic amount.

Michael Lewis; Poppy Appeal Manager for Bedfordshire, released individual Branch figures on 5th April.

Stuart Clarke was proud to announce the figure to Branch Members and thank them for their efforts over the past year.

The community of Leighton Buzzard and Linslade have raised an amazing amount for the Poppy Appeal.

However, he was quick to also say that without the amazing support of the community this fantastic amount would never have been achieved.

Leighton Buzzard Branch Poppy Organiser Philip Howard has been in the role for 3 years. At the latest Branch meeting he took the opportunity to thank members for their support. He also thanked the community.

In the current climate with people facing cost of living problems, for the people in Leighton/Linslade to step up and raise £27,986.72 towards the Appeal is amazing and shows a true community spirit.

Philip will be stepping down as Poppy Organiser at the end of this year. The Branch would like to thank him for all he has done during his tenure.

Working alongside Philip this year will be Laura Lovell. Laura will assume the role of Poppy Organiser for Leighton/Linslade in due course.

Laura recently joined the Branch with her husband Mike Lovell; who recently took up the role of Membership Secretary.

This year celebrates the 80th anniversary of D-Day. With this in mind the Branch has a number of additional events, which they hope the community will once again come out and show their amazing support.

Dates for your diary, with further details to be published:

Saturday 8th June - 7pm, Baptist Church, D-Day Concert.

Saturday 19th October - 7pm, All Saints Church, Poppy Prom Concert.