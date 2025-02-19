Hero pooch Sharwood. Image: The Kennel Club, Eleanor Riley.

A record breaking blood donor dog has been announced as a finalist in the prestigious Kennel Club Hero Dog Award.

Sharwood, an eight-year-old Gordon Setter from Eaton Bray, has been named as the finalist in the Hero Support Dog category – having given more than 40 donations (22.5kg of blood) for critically ill or injured pets.

Five hero canines will compete in the public vote for the award, with the winner being announced at Crufts 2025.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Sharwood is the record holder for the number of donations given to Pet Blood Bank,” said his owner, Sue Mitchell. “He’s actually saved the lives of over 168 other dogs – I think he’s amazing.”

One recipient of Sharwood’s donations is Sizzle, a Dachshund who suffers from haemophilia – a disorder which prevents the blood from clotting – and who requires regular blood transfusions.

“No words can express the relief an owner feels being told there are vital blood products available,” said Sizzle’s owner, Emma Gray. “Without Sharwood and his lovely owner Sue, our dog Sizzle would simply not be here today.”

Crufts spokesman, Bill Lambert, added: “Sharwood’s donations for other pets in need are nothing short of heroic and we urge those across the region and beyond to vote and show their support for this extraordinary dog and owner.”

The annual Kennel Club Hero Dog Award celebrates "the unique relationships" people have with their dogs and the important role man’s best friend plays throughout our lives and in society.

Judges from The Kennel Club, one of the UK’s largest dog welfare organisations, selected the five inspiring finalists to go forward for the public vote.

The winner will be announced in the bp pulse LIVE arena at Birmingham NEC – and on Channel 4 – on the final day of Crufts, on Sunday, March 9.

The winner of The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award will receive £5,000 from The Kennel Club Charitable Trust for the dog charity of their choice, with the other finalists receiving a £1,000 donation to their chosen canine charity.

Click here to cast your vote and to find out more about Sharwood and the other nominees. Voting closes at 4pm on Sunday, March 9.