Record-breaking number of visitors flock to Leighton Buzzard Railway to meet 'biggest Easter bunny in Bedfordshire'

There was also an Easter bonnet competition

By Jo Robinson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST

A record-breaking number of people visited th e Leighton Buzzard Railway this Easter.

Full trains of families made the three-mile steam hauled journey to Stonehenge to enjoy an egg hunt around the museum site. A two-train service saw the regular Andrew Barclay locomotive Doll working alongside the restored First World War Baldwin locomotive 778.

A railway spokesman said: "New this year was a competition for homemade Easter bonnets and special large Easter eggs were won by several children for their handicrafts.

The Easter bunny was impressed with the bonnet competition entrants! Image: Ryan Daniels.The Easter bunny was impressed with the bonnet competition entrants! Image: Ryan Daniels.
The Easter bunny was impressed with the bonnet competition entrants! Image: Ryan Daniels.
"Everyone was welcomed at Pages Park Station by the biggest Easter Bunny in Bedfordshire, who handed out all winners’ prizes."

All eyes are now on the station’s Teddy Bear's Picnic planned for the first May bank holiday. The is will be followed by the return of its Gin and Whisky Festival on Sunday, May 7, the visit of children’s TV character, Bluey, on Sunday, May 28, and many more special events throughout the year.

Visit: https://www.buzzrail.uk.

