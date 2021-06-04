Red Arrows set to fly over Leighton Buzzard this Sunday

The Red Arrows will be visible in the skies above Leighton Buzzard this Sunday afternoon (June 6).

The famous RAF display team will be setting off from Exeter at 1.35pm, and are due to pass over Leighton Buzzard at 2.06pm.

After a flypast as part of Shuttleworth's Flying Festival of Britain Drive-In Air Show, the aircraft will continue their journey, arriving at their home of RAF Scampton at 2.25pm.

